Loopring [NEO] Price Reaches $0.0141 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Gate.io and CoinMex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00137049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00674199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00152009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00375501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00062955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00096079 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.