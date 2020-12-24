Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LONKF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

