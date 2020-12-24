Longview Acquisition (NYSE:LGVW) Shares Gap Up to $14.95

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $16.70. Longview Acquisition shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 51,357 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGVW. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,455,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $321,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $977,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

