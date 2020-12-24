Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 161.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $2,442,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,792 shares in the company, valued at $68,833,331.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $228,815.40. Insiders sold 95,426 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $251.71 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $253.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.85 and its 200 day moving average is $192.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

