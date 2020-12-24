LiquidApps Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $3,816.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001327 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,050,038,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,810,447 tokens. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

