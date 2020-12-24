Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Shares Up 14.6%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A)’s stock price shot up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.52. 1,457,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 981,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGF.A. Barrington Research upped their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

