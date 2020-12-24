Linx (NYSE:LINX) Now Covered by Analysts at Santander

Santander started coverage on shares of Linx (NYSE:LINX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $7.60 price target on the stock.

LINX opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -724.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Linx has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

