Linx (NYSE:LINX) Now Covered by Analysts at Santander

Santander started coverage on shares of Linx (NYSE:LINX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $7.60 price target on the stock.
LINX opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -724.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Linx has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.47.
Linx Company Profile
