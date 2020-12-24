Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lindsay by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lindsay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNN. BidaskClub raised Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $126.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $127.07. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.