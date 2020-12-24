Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.14. 103,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 65,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.37 million, a P/E ratio of -23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Limoneira by 24.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Limoneira by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Limoneira by 387.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

