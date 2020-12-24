LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LG Display presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE:LPL opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. LG Display has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LG Display by 413.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the second quarter valued at $47,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in LG Display in the third quarter valued at $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in LG Display in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LG Display by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

