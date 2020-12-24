Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.155-1.175 billion.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.40.
LESL opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.65.
About Leslie’s
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.
