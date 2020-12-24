Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.155-1.175 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.40.

LESL opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.65.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

