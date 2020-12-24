Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading 9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) traded up 9% during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Leslie’s traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.17. 959,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,133,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 in the last three months.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65.

Leslie’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

