Leslie Stretch Sells 117,350 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $4,094,341.50.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Friday, November 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,080,025.83.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 32,391 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $1,003,149.27.

Medallia stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medallia from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Medallia in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Medallia by 2.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1.7% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 53.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.