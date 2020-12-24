LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Scott Sanborn Sells 11,992 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29.

LC stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

