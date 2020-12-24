LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after buying an additional 78,741 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,170 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 698,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 57,628 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 153,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 94,489 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $779.10 million, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 30,802 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,273,662.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,594 shares in the company, valued at $686,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,739 shares of company stock worth $10,178,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

