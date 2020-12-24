Legacy Iron Ore Limited (LCY.AX) (ASX:LCY) Insider Sells A$34,608.00 in Stock

Legacy Iron Ore Limited (LCY.AX) (ASX:LCY) insider Rakesh Gupta sold 618,000 shares of Legacy Iron Ore Limited (LCY.AX) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total value of A$34,608.00 ($24,720.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 22.70, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Legacy Iron Ore Limited (LCY.AX) Company Profile
Featured Article: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Iron Ore Limited (LCY.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Iron Ore Limited (LCY.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.