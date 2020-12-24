Legacy Iron Ore Limited (LCY.AX) (ASX:LCY) Insider Sells A$34,608.00 in Stock

Legacy Iron Ore Limited (LCY.AX) (ASX:LCY) insider Rakesh Gupta sold 618,000 shares of Legacy Iron Ore Limited (LCY.AX) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total value of A$34,608.00 ($24,720.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 22.70, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Legacy Iron Ore Limited (LCY.AX) Company Profile

Legacy Iron Ore Limited explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for iron, gold, base metals, tungsten, and manganese, as well as rare earth metals. The company's projects include the Mt Bevan iron ore project, and pilbara iron ore and manganese projects located in Western Australia; the South Laverton gold project covering an area of 460 square kilometers located in the South Laverton region; and the East Kimberley project comprising three exploration licenses located in the Halls Creek area.

