Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of GEF opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
GEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
