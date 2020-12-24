Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GEF opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 683,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 496,358 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 126,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,225,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

