Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 2,422,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,879,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Landcadia Holdings II by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

