Lamden Market Cap Reaches $3.12 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, DEx.top, IDEX and HitBTC. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $27,419.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.