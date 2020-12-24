Lakeview Investment Group & Tr Acquires 6,000 Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,011,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lakeview Investment Group & Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 19,100 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,005.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 6,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $38,160.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 11,500 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $69,690.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 9,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $57,330.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 4,200 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $26,460.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 6,704 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $40,961.44.

On Monday, November 23rd, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 13,500 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $79,245.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00.

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.29. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $12.26.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 52,130 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 88,040 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.