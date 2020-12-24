Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Shares Down 2.6%

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 5,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,790% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

About Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY)

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the electric power business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Electric Power, Other Energy Service, ICT Service, and Other segments. It generates electricity from nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, geothermal, internal combustion, wind, solar, poultry dung fuel, and biomass power energy sources.

