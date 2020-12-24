Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.24). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. Research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 3,121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 599,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $169,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.