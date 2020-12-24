Krios Trading Up 1.2% This Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. Krios has a total market cap of $6.38 million and $512.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Krios token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00137784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00022023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00672592 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00152938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00375412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00098549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00061015 BTC.

About Krios

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

