Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $69,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,054 shares of company stock worth $2,102,568 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

