Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $3.12. Kopin shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 10,054 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $229.64 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

