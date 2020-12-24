Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $3.12. Kopin shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 10,054 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of $229.64 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)
Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.
Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.