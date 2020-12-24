Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.15. 259,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 422,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Knoll by 89.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,052,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,706 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Knoll by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,302,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,256,000 after buying an additional 29,511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Knoll by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,676,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,628,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knoll by 1.2% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,138,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,795,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Knoll by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,079,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 41,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

