Kingsoft Cloud Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NYSE:KC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,333 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 430% compared to the typical volume of 1,383 call options.

Shares of NYSE KC opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78.

Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.81 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,581,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,996,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,863,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 209,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,866,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

