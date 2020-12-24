Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Trading Up 14.4%

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s share price was up 14.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 441,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 287,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

The firm has a market cap of $183.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $62,665.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

