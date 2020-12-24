Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kimco Realty in a research report issued on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Shares of KIM opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 305.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,565 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 466.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 81,537 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

