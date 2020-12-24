Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KEYS. UBS Group assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

KEYS opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $131.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after acquiring an additional 419,681 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,519,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,147,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

