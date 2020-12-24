Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Shares Down 2.2%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Kerry Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYPF)

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

