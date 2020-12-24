Keros Therapeutics (KROS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2020 – Keros Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2020 – Keros Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Keros Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $42.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Keros Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Keros Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Keros Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2020 – Keros Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.53. 44,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,934. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49.

Get Keros Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). Sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.