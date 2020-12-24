Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AR Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

HMLP opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $468.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 199,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

