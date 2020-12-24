Kcash Hits Market Cap of $7.88 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Kcash has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Token Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

