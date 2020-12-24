Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Kamada stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,348. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $35.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kamada by 61.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

