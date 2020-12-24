JustLiquidity Market Cap Achieves $2.88 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for approximately $26.61 or 0.00114198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $79,664.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00137273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00674350 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00152249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00374561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00095862 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,400 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

