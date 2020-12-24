JUST (JST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.71 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One JUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $47.71 million and approximately $49.49 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00135073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00678208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00180710 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00099649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00058540 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

