JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) (LON:JUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $411.07

Shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) (LON:JUSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 411.07 ($5.37) and last traded at GBX 408 ($5.33), with a volume of 75522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404.50 ($5.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £238.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 375.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 317.23.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) Company Profile (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

