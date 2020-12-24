JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,226 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NVE were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NVE by 685.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NVE by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVE by 472.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NVE by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $271.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.17.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

