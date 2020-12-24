JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USDP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 47.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.31. USD Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a positive return on equity of 28.17%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP).

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.