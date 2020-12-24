JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $1.58 Million in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Invesco China Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 351.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 88,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 90,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

