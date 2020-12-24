JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) by 26.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 425,579 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 71,501 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,428 shares in the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $762.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,701,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $203,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,312 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,048 shares of company stock worth $1,859,940. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

