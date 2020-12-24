JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4,334.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,967 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 906.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 57,238 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

STAA stock opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.41 and a beta of 1.33.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,781 shares of company stock worth $3,172,466. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

