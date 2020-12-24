JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 141,867 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.67% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 228.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,300 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,471.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

