JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust (LON:JAI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $401.00

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.00 and traded as low as $400.00. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust shares last traded at $401.00, with a volume of 151,420 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 401 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 402.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £377.27 million and a PE ratio of 17.51.

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAI)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

