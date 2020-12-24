Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,323.32

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,323.32 and traded as high as $2,525.00. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $2,491.00, with a volume of 602,630 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,372.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,323.32. The firm has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 96.59%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Anna Manz acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,376 ($31.04) per share, with a total value of £427.68 ($558.77).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

