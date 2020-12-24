Jetcoin (JET) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $168,294.88 and approximately $78,204.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00319230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

