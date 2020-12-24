Jeffrey Osher Sells 1,230 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $72,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $525,696.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25.

On Friday, November 27th, Jeffrey Osher sold 2,505 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $140,254.95.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Green Dot by 618.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 808,466 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Green Dot by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

