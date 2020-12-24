Jean Francois Formela Sells 56,536 Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TBIO traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. 912,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBIO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.