Jason Walsh Purchases 5,000 Shares of CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) Stock

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) insider Jason Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

LON:CPP opened at GBX 297 ($3.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. CPPGroup Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164.70 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 499 ($6.52). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 299.09. The stock has a market cap of £25.96 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

About CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

